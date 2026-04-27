Multiple DeKalb County fires believed to be acts of arson

The Brief Firefighters responded to multiple grass/brush fires in the Clarkston area overnight. Crews say windy conditions made it harder to contain the fast-moving flames. A neighbor says fire crews believe the fires may have been deliberately set.



Firefighters worked overnight to contain a series of grass and brush fires that broke out across Clarkston, stretching from areas near Georgia State University to nearby neighborhoods.

What we know:

Crews were spread across multiple locations, battling flames that ignited in quick succession. The first fire was reported near a stadium close to the university’s Clarkston campus, where firefighters were able to put out the flames relatively quickly.

From there, crews were forced to move rapidly between new hotspots, including an area near the Village at The Creek apartments, where officials said the fire spread quickly before being contained.

Firefighters eventually responded to a location near a mosque along North Indian Creek Drive, where crews were seen working early in the morning to stop the flames from spreading further.

Officials say windy conditions made their job more difficult, helping the fires move faster and increasing the risk of additional flare-ups.

A neighbor who witnessed one of the fires described seeing flames outside and initially questioning whether it was real. After speaking with firefighters, the neighbor said crews indicated the fires may have been intentionally set. That information has not been confirmed by officials.

Authorities say at least four fires have been confirmed, but it is unclear how many total incidents crews responded to overnight. They later confirmed that the fires appear to have been set intentionally.

What's next:

Fire officials and DeKalb County police continue to investigate and are working to determine the exact cause of the fires.

This is a developing story. Information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.