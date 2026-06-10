How a new city proposal aims to stop sidewalk construction chaos

The Brief Atlanta developers would be required to create temporary walkways around all construction sites under a newly introduced city proposal. The mandate aims to stop builders from blocking public rights of way and protect vulnerable pedestrians, including the disabled community. The proposed changes to the city code head to the full Atlanta City Council for a vote next Monday.



Atlanta leaders are pushing forward with a new safety proposal that would require construction developers to establish temporary pathways for pedestrians whenever work zones block local sidewalks.

Atlanta construction safety

What we know:

Development is booming around Atlanta. Construction sites and heavy equipment dot the landscape. Transportation advocacy group Propel Atl says builders frequently shut down sidewalks and block public rights of way, often leaving residents without safe routes to navigate around active work zones.

A new measure would mandate developers build temporary paths so people can walk, bike or otherwise safely travel past construction zones unobstructed. The proposal explicitly clarifies the language within the existing city code to make these temporary walkways mandatory. Currently, Atlanta code does not require developers to set up temporary sidewalks if a construction zone is located within an area considered a low-pedestrian corridor.

Protected pedestrian routes

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what specific penalties or fines developers will face if they fail to provide the mandatory walkways. The city has not provided a specific timeline for when the rules would officially take effect if the proposal passes.

Walkway mandate background

The backstory:

The push for stricter rules comes directly from the harrowing experiences of local residents, particularly within the disabled community. Propel Atl says navigating certain streets around the city has become dicey and for trying some people trying to get by.

Many residents across the city do not have access to vehicles, cannot drive, or rely entirely on walking, biking, wheelchairs and other modes to get around. Advocacy groups have made it clear that while they want to see new projects built, they want to ensure paths are preserved for people. The new measure is designed to guarantee safe access for everyone, regardless of how they choose to travel through the city.

Local safety perspectives

What they're saying:

"Too often, we see sidewalks that are closed for construction," Jeremiah Jones of Propel Atl said. "People are left without safe routes to get around those work zones. We want to see these project built, but we also want to see paths preserved for people to get around." Jones also said "we interact with a lot of people in the disabled community hearing their stories on particular streets around Atlanta are very harrowing"." Ultimately, Jones believes the mandate "is a great idea for city life and pedestrians in the area. They know there will be a path and that paths will be laid out for them , regardless if there’s construction or not."

Councilmember Kelsea Bond stated that "often times these developers, when they’re doing construction, their construction blocks sidewalk access". Bond explained that the proposal "clarifies language in the city code to ensure that the construction of temporary walkways, when there is construction that is blocking sidewalks access, is considered mandatory." She emphasized that "there are people all over the city who don’t have access to cars, who can’t drive, who bike and walk around, who are disabled and we need to make sure that access is ensured for everybody no matter how they get around."

City council action

What's next:

The safety proposal will move forward to the next stage of the local legislative process. The entire measure is scheduled to go before the full city council on Monday.