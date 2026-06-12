ATL Jacob & Zaytoven honored at exclusive Lo Kee Atlanta dinner

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The Brief Lo Kee Atlanta hosted an exclusive Black Music Month dinner to honor the global cultural impact of producers Zaytoven and ATL Jacob. The private event featured surprise appearances and a curated soundtrack of the honorees' iconic hits. The evening highlighted Lo Kee's ongoing mission to serve as Atlanta's premier destination for celebrating influential visionaries in entertainment.



Producers ATL Jacob and Zaytoven were honored during the exclusive Black Music Month dinner at Lo Kee Atlanta with a special appearance from Mike-Will-Made-It.

On Thursday evening, West Midtown hotspot Lo Kee Atlanta hosted an exclusive, private dinner honoring two generations of the city's iconic producers: Grammy-award-winning pioneer Zaytoven and multi-platinum hitmaker ATL Jacob.

What we know:

The Black Music Month Dinner was designed to celebrate the visionaries who shape global culture.

Lo Kee Atlanta brought together honorees and recognized them for helping establish Atlanta as one of the most influential music cities in the world.

Not only did guests get to enjoy signature Lo Kee dishes from Chicken Satay, Crispy Rock Shrimp Tempura, Jumbo Salt & Pepper Prawns, and Vegetable Lo Mein, but they also enjoyed a curated soundtrack highlighting some of the most influential records produced and written by the celebrated hitmakers.

The evening reflected on the impact Zaytoven and ATL Jacob have had on shaping modern hip-hop and R&B through iconic records, including Migos' "Versace," Future, Drake, and Tems' "Wait for U," Young Jeezy and JAŸ-Z's "Go Crazy," and numerous hits from Gucci Mane's catalog.

Mike WiLL Made-It made a surprise appearance, joining the honorees for the evening's celebration. Throughout the night, the hitmakers connected with attendees, shared stories from their careers, and posed for photos, all while enjoying dinner.

The backstory:

Since opening in 2025, Lo Kee has quickly established itself as a destination in Atlanta and has garnered praise from local Atlanta press and influencers, reflecting its growing presence at the intersection of dining and entertainment in the city.

The restaurant has welcomed guests including Druski, T.I., Kandi Burruss, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and in March hosted its Women's History Month prix-fixe menu honoring influential Atlanta women in music and culture, including Latto, Ciara, Monica, Mariah the Scientist, Tamar Braxton, and NeNe Leakes.

Black Music Month celebrates the global impact and history of African American music every June.

The celebration was created by President Jimmy Carter back in 1979, and in 2000, Congress officially passed legislation to formally recognize June as African American Music Appreciation Month.

"Atlanta has such a powerful creative community, and honoring ATL Jacob, Sean Garrett, and Zaytoven during Black Music Month felt like the perfect way to celebrate the producers whose music continues to influence culture today," said Lo Kee co-founder Dara Mirjahangiry.