Arson suspect accused of setting multiple fires across Georgia

article

Authorities say a suspect is on the run after setting multiple fires across Georgia.

The Office of Insurance and Safety Commissioner say they believe 36-year-old Brandon Morton is linked throughout the state.

Investigators believe one of the fires was at an apartment on Old Clinton Road in Gray, Georgia.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

At that time, police were called to the apartment complex in Jones County. Officials say Morton had broken into the apartment had set the living room sofa on fire.

“We also suspect that Mr. Morton is linked to fires in metro Atlanta and South Georgia,” Commissioner John King said.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for Morton and his four-door Mazda SUV, which has a California tag.

If you have any information about where he could be, please call the State Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.