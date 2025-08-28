4 men arrested in year-long vehicle theft investigation in Gwinnett County, police say

article

The Brief Gwinnett County police say they have arrested four suspects in a year-long investigation of vehicle break-ins and thefts across metro Atlanta. The group is accused of breaking into vehicles, stealing credit cards, guns, and money from many people around the county over 14 months. The four were arrested during a search of an apartment complex in East Point earlier this month.



Gwinnett County police say they made multiple arrests in connection with a year-long spree of vehicle break-ins and thefts across metro Atlanta.

Investigators say the group's crimes have affected hundreds of victims.

What we know:

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 that their investigation began on June 5, 2024, when officers discovered a pattern of criminal activity involving a group who reportedly was using stolen vehicles to target cars in the county.

The group is accused of breaking into vehicles, stealing credit cards, guns, and money from many people over 14 months.

Investigators tracked multiple suspects to an apartment complex in East Point. On Aug. 5, Gwinnett County officers and Atlanta Police SWAT executed a search warrant.

During the search, four people were arrested. Their charges are below.

Kejuan Miliam (25, Atlanta) – facing multiple entering auto felony charges, multiple counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree and is charged under RICO

Travion Middleton (25, East Point) – charged with felony theft by taking, two counts of felony entering auto, and is charged under RICO

Lydericus Broomhead (17, Atlanta) – charged under RICO in this case

Kordale Miliam – arrested on numerous outstanding warrants including felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault. He is currently in the Fulton County Jail.

What's next:

Authorities say the case remains under investigation and more arrests could be coming in the future.