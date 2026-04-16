20 arrested in Spalding County drug bust linked to deaths
SPLADING COUNTY, Ga. - Two Clayton County men face trafficking charges after a massive multi-agency drug bust aimed at stopping a supply chain linked to local overdose deaths.
Massive drug bust yields 20 arrests
What we know:
Authorities arrested 35-year-olds Brandon "Twin" Williams and Gregory "Chuck" Dodson, both of Clayton County. Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said the two men believed they were "untouchable" by living outside the county where they allegedly sold drugs.
The investigation reveals the pair allegedly supplied drugs throughout south metro Atlanta. In addition to the two primary suspects, 18 other people were arrested during the operation.
By the numbers:
The multi-agency raid resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of illegal items:
- More than 20 pounds of methamphetamine
- Quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana
- Various prescription pills
- Multiple firearms
Multi-agency effort spans south metro
What they're saying:
Sheriff Dix credited the success of the bust to the "strong relationships" between several local and state agencies. He noted that while the suspects tried to distance themselves from their crimes, law enforcement has "some pretty long arms."
The sheriff expressed gratitude to the GBI, Georgia State Patrol, the Henry County Police Department, and the sheriff’s offices in Butts, Fayette, and Spalding counties.
What's next:
Williams and Dodson are charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, among other counts. Officials say their alleged drug dealing is connected to multiple overdose deaths in Spalding County.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix, who spoke with FOX 5 reporter Doug Evans, as well as official reports from the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.