Arrest made in Woodstock apartment shooting death

An 18-year-old man was arrested for the murder of Matthew Milner, who was found shot in a Woodstock apartment last month.

What we know:

Prince Phillip Rolle, 18, of Locust Grove, was charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

Rolle was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department during an unrelated incident.

He was subsequently booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

Rolle is accused of shooting 18-year-old Milner inside a residence at the Riverstock Apartments on Jan. 26. Milner was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

What they're saying:

"I am proud of the great investigative work done by the Woodstock Police officers," said Woodstock Police Chief Roland Castro. "We are very grateful for the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, and it is my sincere hope that the Milner family finds a measure of closure through this arrest."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet disclosed a potential motive for the shooting.

Police have not specified the nature of the relationship, if any, between Rolle and Milner.

Officials have not confirmed whether the weapon used in the Jan. 26 incident has been recovered.

Investigators have not yet stated if Rolle was acting alone at the time of the shooting.