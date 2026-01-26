Expand / Collapse search
Man killed in Woodstock apartment shooting, police say

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 26, 2026 9:41pm EST
Woodstock
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Woodstock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment on Arnold Mill Road. 
    • 18-year-old Matthew Milner died as a result of the shooting.
    • GBI is assisting with the shooting investigation. 

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Police in Woodstock are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at the Riverstock Apartments on Monday evening. 

What we know:

Police responded to the complex on Arnold Mill Road just after 5:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting, officials said.

When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Matthew Milner had been shot.

Milner was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting Woodstock police with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether anyone has been in connection with the deadly shooting or whether a firearm has been recovered. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Woodstock Police Department at 770-592-6012. Tips can also be submitted anonymously. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from a Woodstock Police Department release. 

