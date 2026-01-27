Woodstock police working to find shooter in 18-year-old's murder

The Brief Woodstock Police say 18-year-old Matthew Milner was shot while inside his apartment on Monday. Neighbors at the Riverstock Apartments say they heard gunshots around 5:30 Monday evening. Homicides in Woodstock are rare. Police say this is the third homicide in Woodstock in about a decade.



Woodstock police are searching for a shooter accused of killing an 18-year-old inside his apartment on Arnold Mill Road Monday evening.

What we know:

Police arrived at the Riverstock Apartments just after 5:30 p.m. in response to a 911 call about a shooting.

When they arrived at the complex, police found Milner suffering from gunshot wounds.

"They rendered aid with members of the Woodstock Fire Department, and he was eventually taken to Kennestone hospital, where he was pronounced dead," said Woodstock Police Capt. Ron Sinfelt.

While Woodstock Police do not believe there's an ongoing threat to the community, they have added patrols to the complex as they search for the gunman.

Woodstock PD has also enlisted the help of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the GBI.

"We want to be thorough. The GBI has a lot of excellent investigative resources, and we just want to provide the best possible service to our citizens," said Capt. Sinfelt.

What they're saying:

The shooting has rattled the community, where homicides are a rare occurrence. Police say this is the third homicide reported in about a decade.

"That's scary, especially right there, and I have kids, so it's scary. For this to happen, it's sad and nerve-wracking," said one neighbor who didn't want her name used.

While police follow up on leads, neighbors can't stop thinking about Milner and his family, who shared the apartment with his mother.

"I really keep her in my prayers," said one neighbor.

What we don't know:

Police say it's too early in the investigation to discuss a motive or describe anyone they believe may be responsible.



What you can do:

Anyone with information or video is encouraged to contact the police through email at crimetips@woodstockga.gov.

You can also call the Woodstock Police Department at (770) 592-6012. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (770) 592-6021.

