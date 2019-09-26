Arrest warrant: 3 Cobb County jail inmates charged after attacking 2 guards

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said three inmates face additional charges after injuring two officers.

Arshade Jayquan Yates, 24, Dorian Acosta, 25, and Francisco Cruz, 21, all of Marietta, have each been charged with two counts of aggravated battery on an officer, two counts of felony obstruction, hindering a law enforcement officer, rioting, and criminal interference with government property.

According to arrest records obtained by FOX 5 News, the three inmates at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center attacked an officer on Sept. 19 around 5:20 p.m. as he tried to “lock down” the inmates. Records indicate a second officer came to his aid and was also attacked.

The records indicate the first officer was punched several times in the face causing injuries to his forehead, nose, and severe swelling around his eye causing him to lose sight. The second officer was forced back over a fixed metal table and chair leaving cuts on his back and leg, leaving at least one permanent scare, records show. Both were taken to the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

Cruz, Acosta and Yates remained in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center as of Wednesday without bond.

Cruz was booked back at the end of May for what police described as a high-speed chase following a carjacking at the Westbury Park apartments on Franklin Drive off Cobb Parkway.

Acosta was originally arrested on murder, aggravated assault, and burglary charges stemming from the deadly shooting of Andres Mesa-Munguia at his Austell apartment at the end of July 2018.

Yates was previously being held on aggravated assault charges stemming from a shooting which took place in the 2100 block of Windy Hill Road on Nov. 25, 2017.

No word on their next court appearance.