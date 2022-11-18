Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook

article

Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week.

Donald Kipp was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the restaurant located in the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Kaleel Goss wasn't even working that day, he just wanted something to eat after finishing classes at EMT school that day. His co-workers tell police he was confronted by some angry customers who were waiting outside the restaurant.

Kaleel Goss, a Waffle House cook shot and killed in DeKalb County. (Provided by family)

Gross was shot. He was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say they are looking for a second person believed to have also been involved.

Kipp is being held without bond.