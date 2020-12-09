Arrest made in shooting death of Athens teen

article

A 20-year-old Athens woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a juvenile last Thursday.

Kenya Trevion Yearby was charged Tuesday with malice murder in connection to the death of 15-year-old Keshawn Gainer.

Athens-Clarke County police said officers were called out to a location between the 100 and 200 blocks of Westchester Circle near Oglethorpe Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3. Officer said Gainer died at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

“This senseless crime was solved quickly because of the dogged determination of the officers and detectives of the police department, the coroner’s office, the GBI, and a vigilant community,” stated Chief Cleveland Spruill. “The case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for further consideration and prosecution.”

A motive has not been released.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call Det. Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or via email at paul.johnson@accgov.com.

