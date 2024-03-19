Arrest made in deadly southeast Atlanta shooting
article
ATLANTA - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting along Grant Street in southeast Atlanta in February.
Kevin Johnson, 18, was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the 1300 block of Grant Street near McDonough Boulevard. Officers with the Atlanta Police Department arrived at the scene and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to an area hospital where he died.
A motive behind the shooting has not been released.
Johnson was booked into the Fulton County Jail where he remained on Tuesday evening without bond.