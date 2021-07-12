Arrest made for deadly shooting at MARTA Five Point station earlier this month

article

Police said they have made an arrest in connection to a homicide at the Five Points MARTA station earlier this month.

Victor Edward Williams Jr., 27, was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felon after he surrendered at the MARTA Police Central Precinct with his lawyer on Monday.

Williams was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that took place on the eastbound platform at the Five Points Station on July 5. Police said arrest warrants were obtained for him over the weekend.

As the nation and our region grapple with increased levels of violent crime, would-be criminals would be wise to stay away from MARTA," said MARTA Police Chief M. Scott Kreher. "MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and a near-perfect record of apprehending suspects by our officers. We will work with the court to hold this suspect accountable and seek justice for the victim."

Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators do not believe this was linked to another deadly shooting Friday afternoon at the same MARTA station.

