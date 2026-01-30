Four escape DeKalb County house fire unharmed

article

The Brief Fire crews responded around midnight Residents smelled smoke coming from the basement No injuries; cause remains under investigation



Four people safely escaped a house fire in DeKalb County after waking up to the smell of smoke overnight.

What we know:

Fire crews were called around midnight Thursday to a home on Mainstreet Valley Drive. Authorities say the residents were asleep when smoke began filling the house from the basement.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.