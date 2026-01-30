Expand / Collapse search
Four escape DeKalb County house fire unharmed

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 30, 2026 7:35am EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Fire crews responded around midnight
    • Residents smelled smoke coming from the basement
    • No injuries; cause remains under investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Four people safely escaped a house fire in DeKalb County after waking up to the smell of smoke overnight.

What we know:

Fire crews were called around midnight Thursday to a home on Mainstreet Valley Drive. Authorities say the residents were asleep when smoke began filling the house from the basement.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source

  • Information supplied by DeKalb fire department. 

DeKalb CountyNews