Judge rejects Raffensperger PAC spending request

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 30, 2026 8:11am EST
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 11: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. At the press conference Raffensperger announced an audit of the Secretary of

Expand

The Brief

    • A judge denied a request to waive fundraising limits
    • The lawsuit argued unequal campaign finance rules
    • The ruling does not permanently block future action

ATLANTA - A federal judge has denied, for now, a request tied to campaign fundraising limits in Georgia’s race for governor, according to The Associated Press

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed by an independent political action committee tied to Brad Raffensperger, arguing that current law allows his potential opponent, Burt Jones, to raise unlimited funds while Raffensperger’s PAC faces restrictions.

Attorneys asked the court to waive those limits during the campaign, but the judge ruled that the legal standard to grant such relief had not been met.

RELATED STORIES

The Source

  • Information for the above came from a story by Associated Press (linked). 

