Judge rejects Raffensperger PAC spending request

The Brief A judge denied a request to waive fundraising limits The lawsuit argued unequal campaign finance rules The ruling does not permanently block future action



A federal judge has denied, for now, a request tied to campaign fundraising limits in Georgia’s race for governor, according to The Associated Press.

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed by an independent political action committee tied to Brad Raffensperger, arguing that current law allows his potential opponent, Burt Jones, to raise unlimited funds while Raffensperger’s PAC faces restrictions.

Attorneys asked the court to waive those limits during the campaign, but the judge ruled that the legal standard to grant such relief had not been met.

