Secretary of State Raffensperger challenges state fundraising laws

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 9, 2025 9:11am EST
The Brief

    • Raffensperger argues campaign finance rules limit speech
    • Filing compares his restrictions to Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ PAC
    • Suit seeks equal fundraising opportunities

ATLANTA - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is challenging current campaign finance rules as he seeks the Republican nomination for governor, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What we know:

A lawsuit filed on Monday argues that restrictions placed on his political action committee unfairly limit campaign speech, while allowing Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ organization to raise unlimited contributions.

The filing asks a federal court in Atlanta to provide equal fundraising ability for candidates and affiliated PACs. 

Raffensperger said the request is aimed at ensuring fairness and allowing voters to receive the same communication from his committee as others already provide.

