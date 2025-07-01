Arrest made in deadly shooting of 16-year-old in Brookhaven

article

The Brief Investigators say an anonymous tip helped them find a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old near Buford Highway. The teen was found shot to death on the 3300 block of Clairmont Road on the night of June 14. The investigation is still ongoing and police say more arrests or charges may be coming.



Brookhaven police have made an arrest for the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old near Buford Highway last month.

Officials say the shooting happened near a McDonald's on the 3300 block of Clairmont Road on the night of June 14.

The backstory:

According to police, officers were called to the Northeast Expressway between Briarwood Road and the back entrance of Clairmont Road around 10:50 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Medics rushed the 16-year-old victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

Brookhaven police offered a reward of up to $10,000 in hopes that someone had information that could lead to an arrest.

What we know:

Officials tell FOX 5 that a breakthrough came in the case through an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

The tipster identified the suspect as 18-year-old Enrique Mendoza of Riverdale. After acting on the tip, investigators say they gathered additional information and confirmed Mendoza was the suspect.

Enrique Mendoza (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

On Tuesday, Brookhaven police arrested Mendoza without incident. He's now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What they're saying:

"This arrest would not have been possible without the support of Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta and the community," Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley said. "We are grateful to those who came forward with information, and we hope this brings some measure of comfort to the victim’s family."

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released and officials have not said whether they believe the shooting was targeted.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests or charges may be possible.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.