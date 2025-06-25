Reward offered for suspect in deadly shooting of 15-year-old near Brookhaven McDonald's

article

Brookhaven police are offering a reward for information in connection with the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old earlier this month.

Officials say the shooting happened near a McDonald's on the 3300 block of Clairmont Road on the night of June 14.

What we know:

According to police, officers were called to the Northeast Expressway between Briarwood Road and the back entrance of Clairmont Road around 10:50 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Medics rushed the 15-year-old victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Authoriteis have not released any details about what may have led up to the deadly shooting.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.

What you can do:

The Brookhaven Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.