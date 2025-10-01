Arrest made in connection to Austell church fire

article

The Brief Person arrested in connection with Austell church fire Blaze caused part of the sanctuary roof to collapse, no injuries Church had just finished repairs from earlier flood damage



A person has been arrested in connection with a fire that heavily damaged Prayer City Eagles Chapel International Ministries in Austell on Monday night, according to Austell Fire Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire damages Austell church, sanctuary roof collapses

What we know:

The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. inside the church’s sanctuary on Joe Jerkins Boulevard, causing part of the roof to collapse. Firefighters from Cobb County and Austell used ladder trucks to pour water directly into the sanctuary, which sustained the most damage. No injuries were reported, and office areas in the building were largely spared.

The fire is a devastating setback for the church, which had just finished renovations after flooding from a busted pipe two years ago.

"Everything is brand new. And to hear this, to see this is very, very devastating," Pastor Raphael Grant said. "I believe that God is going to see us through. We are going to rebuild again, and I believe it is going to be better than before."

Church members and city leaders echoed the heartbreak, with Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons calling it a loss that deeply affects the congregation and the community.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the person arrested at this time. It is also unknown why the person set the fire or how they set it.