Fire damages Austell church, sanctuary roof collapses

Fire crews from Cobb County and Austell spent the early morning hours battling a blaze at Prayer City Eagles Chapel International Ministries on Joe Jerkins Boulevard.

What we know:

The fire broke out late Monday night inside the church’s sanctuary, causing part of the roof to collapse. Firefighters used ladder trucks to pour water directly into the sanctuary, which appeared to sustain the most damage.

Cobb County fire officials said no injuries were reported, and the rest of the building — including office areas — was largely spared.

What's next:

Crews expect to remain on the scene for several hours as they continue working to extinguish hot spots and investigate the cause of the fire.