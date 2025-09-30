Expand / Collapse search

Fire damages Austell church, sanctuary roof collapses

Published  September 30, 2025 5:36am EDT
Austell
Crews battle overnight blaze at Cobb County church

Fire crews from Cobb County and Austell spent the early morning hours battling a blaze at Prayer City Eagles Chapel International Ministries on Joe Jerkins Boulevard.

    • Fire tore through Prayer City Eagles Chapel in Austell overnight
    • Sanctuary roof partially collapsed; no injuries reported
    • Firefighters still on scene early Tuesday morning, cause under investigation

What we know:

The fire broke out late Monday night inside the church’s sanctuary, causing part of the roof to collapse. Firefighters used ladder trucks to pour water directly into the sanctuary, which appeared to sustain the most damage.

Cobb County fire officials said no injuries were reported, and the rest of the building — including office areas — was largely spared. 

What's next:

Crews expect to remain on the scene for several hours as they continue working to extinguish hot spots and investigate the cause of the fire.

AustellNews