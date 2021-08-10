Arrest made after man found shot at Decatur Library, police say

article

Police have made an arrested in a shooting at the Decatur Library on Monday evening that left a man injured.

Kewuan Jones, 20, of Birmingham, Alabama, was charged with aggravated assault and carrying a weapon without a license.

Police said Jones and the victim got into an argument in the rear parking deck of a building in 900 block of Church Street. The two left the scene, but later ran into each other again in front of the library and police said the argument continued, leading to the shooting around 7:47 p.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Jones was booked into the DeKalb County jail where he remained on Tuesday evening without bond.

