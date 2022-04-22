Atlanta police make arrest in deadly shooting along Edgewood Avenue

article

Atlanta police arrested a suspect in the March 2022 deadly shooting along Edgewood Avenue.

Authorities identified the suspect as Anthony Harrison on March 16, one day after the fatal shooting. Harrison was then arrested on April 20, Atlanta police confirmed.

It happened in the 400 Edgewood Avenue NE. Police said officers arrived to find a man shot and killed near the corner of Jackson Street.

An Exxon gas station is located at the address. Police tape crossed the road and much of the gas station’s parking lot during the time of the investigation.

Atlanta police investigated a deadly shooting along Edgewood Avenue in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood on March 15, 2022. (FOX 5)

Edgewood Avenue was also blocked from Jackson Street to William H. Borders Sr. Drive in the hours immediately following the shooting.

Officers found Harrison in East Atlanta, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Harrison is charged with murder and aggravated assault.