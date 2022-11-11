Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment

A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon.

Xavier Frison was charged with murder.

Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died.

That man’s identity has not been released.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Frison was booked into the Fulton County Jail.