Arrest made in a nearly 8-year-old DeKalb County cold case murder

Police in DeKalb County announced a major break and an arrest in a nearly 8-year-old cold case murder.

Donald Ash, 34, was arrested on Friday around 4:30 p.m. for the murder of Vanessa “Honey” Malone back on October 23, 2012.

Malone was shot when she entered a friend’s apartment on Tree Mountain Parkway in Stone Mountain.

“We credit today’s arrest to never giving up, and extensive detective work that led us to new evidence, which ultimately resulted in Ash’s arrest,” DeKalb County police wrote in a statement sent to FOX 5 News.

Police said the case is still under investigation, but Ash remains in custody as of Friday evening.

Details about how investigators were able to link Ash to Malone's murder were not released.

