Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
3
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Putnam County, Pike County, Greene County, Upson County, Lamar County, Troup County, Morgan County, Butts County, Jasper County, Meriwether County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Paulding County, Barrow County, Chattooga County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Gordon County, Walker County, Dade County, Cherokee County, Oconee County, Coweta County, North Fulton County, Catoosa County, Murray County, Gwinnett County, Jackson County, Cobb County, Newton County, Haralson County, Madison County, Oglethorpe County, DeKalb County, Henry County, Heard County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Whitfield County, Bartow County, Polk County, Fayette County, Floyd County, South Fulton County, Douglas County

Police arrest suspected gunman after SWAT standoff in SW Atlanta

By
Published  July 30, 2025 5:44am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The SWAT standoff happened early Wednesday morning in southwest Atlanta. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Officers have taken a man into custody after a SWAT standoff early Wednesday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Police tell FOX 5 that they were called to Camp Ground Road and Campbellton Road after receiving reports of a man firing shots.

What we know:

According to authorities, a Georgia State Patrol SWAT team, Atlanta Police Department hostage negotiators, and the Atlanta Fire Department all responded to the home.

Eventually, police say they took the man into custody. He's now facing aggravated assault charges.

Investigators say no one was hurt in the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man's name or what led up to the shots being fired.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

The Source: Information for this article came from a statement by the Atlanta Police Department.

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews