Police arrest suspected gunman after SWAT standoff in SW Atlanta

article

Officers have taken a man into custody after a SWAT standoff early Wednesday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Police tell FOX 5 that they were called to Camp Ground Road and Campbellton Road after receiving reports of a man firing shots.

What we know:

According to authorities, a Georgia State Patrol SWAT team, Atlanta Police Department hostage negotiators, and the Atlanta Fire Department all responded to the home.

Eventually, police say they took the man into custody. He's now facing aggravated assault charges.

Investigators say no one was hurt in the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man's name or what led up to the shots being fired.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.