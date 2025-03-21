Arrest made in deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

article

DeKalb County police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting at a local apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say shots rang out at the complex on the 100 block of Glen Hollow Circle before 5:25 p.m.

The backstory:

Officers responded to the complex after reports of shots fired and found the body of a man. He had been shot at least once.

On Friday, investigators say they identified the victim as 39-year-old Diamon Clay.

What we know:

During their investigation, officials say they identified a vehicle believed to have been used by the gunman.

On Thursday, detectives tracked the vehicle to a home in Morrow and worked with the Morrow Police Department to execute a search warrant at the residence.

While searching the home, officers say they found firearms, drugs, and a "substantial amount of cash."

Five people were inside the home during the search. Officers say one person was taken into custody and charged with malice murder.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared any details about the suspect at this time.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the DeKalb County Police Department or use the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.