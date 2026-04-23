Arrest in deadly double shooting outside Campbellton Road event space

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Police investigating a deadly double shooting in the 1900 block of Campbellton Road SW on Nov. 23, 2025. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A 17-year-old teen already in jail faces new murder charges for a deadly shooting outside a southwest Atlanta event space. Atlanta police say a late-night argument inside the venue spilled into a parking lot, leaving one man dead and another injured. Investigators served Terry Hill with warrants while he was in custody for unrelated crimes for the November 2025 shooting.



A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a deadly double shooting outside a southwest Atlanta event space in November 2025.

What we know:

Terry Hill was already booked into the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges when he was served with a warrant for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Hill is accused of opening fire between the event space and a gas station located in the 1900 block of Campbellton Road SW on Nov. 23, 2025.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived just before 10 p.m. to find a 26-year-old man shot and killed; a second man was injured and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting was sparked by an argument inside the venue that spilled out into the parking lot, ultimately resulting in shots being fired.

What we don't know:

While police point to an argument inside the venue, the specific nature of the dispute has not been released.

It is unclear if Hill was acquainted with either of the victims prior to the shooting.

Officials have not confirmed if the firearm used in the Nov. 23 incident has been recovered.