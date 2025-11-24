1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside event space in SW Atlanta

The Brief One man killed, another injured in shooting outside southwest Atlanta event space Police say dispute inside venue spilled into parking lot No suspects identified; survivor stable after surgery



A man was killed and another wounded in a double shooting late Sunday outside an event space in southwest Atlanta, according to police. Investigators believe an argument inside the venue escalated into gunfire in the parking lot just before 10 p.m.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta and found a 26-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds. A second man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery overnight and was last reported to be stable.

Detectives say early information points to a dispute that began indoors and spilled outside, but they are still working to determine what triggered the violence.

Friends and family of the victims gathered at the scene after the shooting, many visibly upset as officers searched for video evidence that could identify a suspect or vehicle. No arrests have been made.

What's next:

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.