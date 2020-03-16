Arnold Schwarzenegger urges fans to 'stay home'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging his fans and followers to practice social distancing and avoid going out to bars and restaurants.

The Terminator shared an amusing video on Twitter with his "friends" Whiskey and Lulu.

"Stay at home as much as possible," he said. "Listen to the experts, ignore the morons."