Arnold Schwarzenegger says anyone making COVID-19 masks ‘a political issue is an absolute moron’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking up about the importance of wearing face coverings during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order making it mandatory for residents to wear masks while in public, when social distancing is not possible.

Schwarzenegger, who was governor of California from 2003 to 2010, shared his opinion on Twitter, stating the decision was “100% the right move.”

The “Terminator” actor added on Twitter, “This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous - if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”

Newsom’s new requirement comes on the heels of recent increases in positive cases in California, as the state begins to reopen.

The decision to wear face masks continues to cause a national divide among the country.

The action star continues to be an advocate and voice for staying indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

