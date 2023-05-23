Army Corp of Engineers responses to fence along shoreline of Margaritaville at Lake Lanier

The big fence blocking the shoreline along Margaritaville at Lake Lanier does not violate federal regulations, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The fence was put up just before the summer season at Landshark Landing, citing unspecified safety concerns. A few feet offshore, the fence blocks people from going into the water.

The Army Corps of Engineers released a statement on Tuesday reading in part:

"Per the lease agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Margaritaville hospitality company, the lessee is within their rights to restrict water access around the property due to concerns of safety."

A spokesperson for the resort area says swimming will still be available in the Aquatic Adventure Wibit Attraction. The new safety policy does not impact kayak and paddleboard rentals. It also does not close off the beach for those looking to soak in the sun.