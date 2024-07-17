Armed teen in tactical gear terrorizes neighborhood, threatens family, residents say

A Polk County family calls him a nightmare neighbor, and they say he is just a teen.

The teen, dressed in technical gear and armed with a handgun, tells Tabitha Boyd’s doorbell camera, "I want the money tomorrow or I will (expletive) come in and kill all of you."

Boyd had no idea what he was talking about.

"I'm scared out of my mind," she said.

Her doorbell camera captured the terrifying moment last week in the middle of the night off Prior Station Road in Polk County.

She called the police and said officers eventually arrested one of her neighbors, a young teenager.

"When you're standing on my front porch at 3:19 in the morning with a 9mm handgun and telling me you're going to murder my entire family, that's not kid stuff," Boyd said.

Boyd says that the murder threat was the final straw. Residents say the boy first started breaking into cars in the neighborhood a few days before and then progressively got worse. During one of the car burglaries, they claim he was able to steal someone’s gun and knife.

"From what his uncle said, he has played certain games and believes he's living in that reality," Boyd said.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Doorbell camera video shows a teen, armed with a handgun and wearing tactical gear, appearing to threaten a neighbor. (Supplied)

Boyd has cameras around her entire house, and she says every terrifying thing is on camera. She claims that at one point he tried to enter the house. They are moments she would like to forget.

"He circles my house, he goes around to the side, and you can see in the video where he waves at the camera, kind of taunting, and then he takes the gun and says, ‘Shhhh,’" she said.

After the terrifying week her neighborhood has gone through, she only wants one thing.

"What I want is for this child to get help, someone needs to intervene before he hurts someone," she said.

Boyd says, for now, the young teen remains in juvenile detention.