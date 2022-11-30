Armed suspect demanded money before trying to break into cash register at West End Mall, police say

article

Police are looking for a man wanted for an armed robbery at a Wet End Mall in southwest Atlanta.

Police shared surveillance images of a suspect they said came into a cell phone repair store with a gun and demanded money on Nov. 5.

Police said a store employee locked herself in another room for safety.

Police said the robber jumped over the counter and unsuccessfully tried to break into the cash register.

Police said the man is in his early 20s with a skinny build. He's about 5-foot-11 and allegedly has a Pac-Man ghost tattoo under his left eye. Police also said his left earl lob is split.

Anyone with information can report it to Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.