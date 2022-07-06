Expand / Collapse search
Juvenile armed robbery suspect crashes stolen car during I-75 chase, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta

Police chase stolen car on I-75

Sandy Springs police say a juvenile is in custody after crashing on I-75 while leading officers on a chase in a stolen car.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A juvenile is facing multiple charges for an armed robbery and police chase involving a stolen car on Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning.

The incident began when a Sandy Springs man called police and reported his car had been taken from him at gunpoint in front of his home on Hunters Branch Drive, officials said.

Investigators say a license tag reader pinged the vehicle leaving Sandy Springs on Johnson Ferry Road and returning to the city just a few minutes later. 

That's when police say they began to pursue the suspect, who fled on I-75 until he crashed on the interstate near Deering Road.

Officials say the suspect was not injured in the crash was found to be under the age of 18. Police found his gun in the stolen car.

The young suspect, whose identity has not been released, is expected to face multiple charges.