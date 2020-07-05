Armed protesters make statement during march at Stone Mountain Park

article

A large group of armed protesters on Saturday marched through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park, calling for the park’s massive Confederate carving to be removed.

The predominantly Black demonstrators spoke out against the huge sculpture depicting Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis, and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. Carved into a granite mountain, the bas-relief sculpture is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted.

Stone Mountain State Park police estimated that there were around 200 protesters who came into the park while being escorted by police.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

After a few speeches, the protesters left the park before it closed early at 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Police described the protest as peaceful with no issues.

Although the park has historically been a gathering spot for white supremacists, the city of Stone Mountain nowadays has a majority-Black population.

The park usually holds a Fourth of July laser show and fireworks display with the carving as a backdrop, but this year’s presentation was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.