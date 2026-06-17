Armed with prayer: How a mother of 4 survived a horrific attack

The Brief A Cherokee County woman is sharing her story of survival after enduring a brutal physical and sexual assault that lasted for hours during a house cleaning consultation in Canton. Ezekiel Jackson, 23, pled guilty to multiple charges, including rape, and was sentenced to life in prison last month. Tera Westbrook hopes her message of resilience will inspire other survivors of violence to speak up and heal.



A Cherokee County woman is opening up about her survival after a horrific attack last April during what was supposed to be a routine house cleaning walk-through.

Attack in Canton

What we know:

Tera Westbrook, a mother of four who cleans houses for a living, arrived at a Canton apartment complex last April to perform a walk-through for a potential client. Though the man initially appeared nice and polite, he suddenly attacked her with a screwdriver, stabbing her in the left eye, neck and head.

Westbrook endured hours of physical, mental and sexual assaults while the attacker threatened to kill her and her family if she did not stop screaming. She began to pray and eventually convinced him to let her go to the hospital by promising to tell doctors she fell while cleaning. Hospital staff recognized the injuries were not from a fall and alerted police, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Ezekiel Jackson. Jackson was charged with rape, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Courtroom confrontation

What we don't know:

While Jackson pleaded guilty, we do not know why he did it.

Justice served

The backstory:

Last month, Jackson appeared in court where Westbrook courageously read an emotional victim impact statement despite panicking and feeling terrified.

Ezekiel Jackson (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Jackson pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to life in prison.

Westbrook noted that while she is still terrified to meet new people, she no longer fears that he will come after her.

She hopes her decision to speak out will help other survivors of violence find the strength to move forward.

Help with healing

What you can do:

A friend has set up a GoFundMe account to help her pay for medical expenses and lost wages.