Suspect arrested after firing shots near Applebee's, brief chase in Calhoun

A suspect who police say fired shots near a restaurant in Calhoun Wednesday night is in custody following a standoff with officers.

According to police, the suspect fired shots in the area of Applebee's Grill and Bar, located off Hwy 53 SE.

Calhoun police were attempting to negotiate with the armed suspect after they led officers on a brief chase, which ended at the intersection of Hwy 53 and U.S. 41.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m.

