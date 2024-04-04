Armed carjacking suspect apprehended after high-speed pursuit in DeKalb County

An armed carjacking suspect was arrested after a high-speed pursuit and shooting late in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, at around 8:20 p.m. a car was taken at gunpoint near the intersection of Glenwood Road and Austin Drive. Moments later, officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over.

The driver of the vehicle rammed into one of the police cruisers to flee the scene and shots were fired. Officers chased after the car until it crashed into another vehicle in the 2100 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Two women inside the car were taken into custody. One was taken to the hospital to be checked out after she told officers she did not feel well.

DeKalb County police officers block the 2100 block of Flat Shoals Road after a high-speed chase in pursuit of a carjacked vehicle on April 4, 2024. (FOX 5)

No one was injured in the other vehicle.

The names and charges have not been released.

The case remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department.