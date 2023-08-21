'Armed and dangerous' suspect on the run after Gwinnett hotel shooting: police

article

Investigators are searching for an "armed and dangerous" convicted felon accused of shooting a woman at a Gwinnett County hotel.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say the shooting happened at the Baymont by Wyndham Norcross Atlanta hotel on the 5900 block of Oakbrook Parkway shortly before noon on Aug. 15.

At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. Her condition at this time is unknown.

After an investigation, detectives say the shooting happened during a robbery at the hotel and identified the suspect as 44-year-old Jamal Leslie Cook.

Authorities say Cook is now wanted for aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the shooting or Cook's location, call detectives at (770) 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477)