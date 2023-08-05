Expand / Collapse search

'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in Madison County for home invasion

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Madison County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Wayne Jackson

MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man named Wayne Jackson.

Jackson is wanted in connection to a home invasion that resulted in stab wounds to a family member, according to the sheriff's office.

He is considered "armed and dangerous." If you see him, please call 911 immediately.

The Comer Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to his capture and conviction.

Madison County is located northeast of Athens. 
 