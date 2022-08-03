'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for firing multiple times at FBI agent in Georgia

article

A $25,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of an armed and dangerous man who investigators said shot at an FBI agent in Columbus last month.

Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is wanted on federal warrants issued Monday on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official.

Federal investigators said Brown, who also goes by the nickname "Black," fired multiple times at the FBI agent on July 28.

Brown is described by the FBI as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 197 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Brown should immediately call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000.