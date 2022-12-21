Arizona agrees to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S.-Mexico border, court documents state

Federal court documents that we obtained show Arizona officials have agreed to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S. border with Mexico.

According to the document, an agreement made between the U.S. Government and Doug Ducey, in his capacity as Arizona governor, will require the state to stop putting up shipping borders along the border within the Coronado National Forest.

In addition, the state will remove "all previously installed shipping containers and associated equipment, materials, vehicles, and other objects," from the following areas:

Federal properties in the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, including from land which the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation golds an easement on the Cocopah Indian Tribe's West Reservation

Federal properties on National Forest System lands within the Coronado National Forest

In exchange, the U.S. will avoid moving for an immediate temporary restraining order and/or a preliminary injunction, according to the court document.

On Dec. 14, it was reported that Federal officials are suing Arizona and Gov. Ducey over the containers. In October, state officials refused demands by Federal officials to remove the double-stacked shipping containers, saying it won’t do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier instead. An order to place double-stacked shipping containers along the border, reinforced with razor wire, was issued by Gov. Ducey in August.

The work placing up to 3,000 containers at a cost of $95 million was about a third complete, but protesters concerned about its impact on the environment held up work in recent days.

Meanwhile, limits on asylum seekers hoping to enter the U.S. had been set to expire Wednesday before conservative-leaning states sought the Supreme Court’s help to keep them in place. The Biden administration has asked the court to lift the Trump-era restrictions, but not before Christmas. It’s not clear when the court might rule on the matter.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

