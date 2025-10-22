Argument leads to shooting at Georgia Tech dining hall involving staff

The Brief Two staffers from a third party employment agency got into an argument at Georgia Tech's West Village Dining Hall. One member of the argument then started shooting. Nobody was injured.



An argument between two contract workers at Georgia Tech’s West Village Dining Hall ended with one of them firing a gun Wednesday night, according to university officials.

What we know:

The shooting happened in an area of the dining hall restricted to staff. Georgia Tech said both individuals involved were employed by a third-party staffing agency and not directly by the university.

Police said no one was injured, and the Georgia Tech Police Department is investigating.

What we don't know:

Officials said the contractor was no longer on campus, but did not say if they had been charged.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Tech said the university is reviewing the incident and evaluating its relationship with the staffing agency.

"Georgia Tech remains firmly committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and respectful environment for all members of our community. We take last night’s incident seriously and are actively addressing it.

An altercation occurred at the West Village Dining Hall, in an area only accessible to staff, involving two individuals employed by a third-party staffing agency. The situation was swiftly addressed by the Georgia Tech Police Department. No Georgia Tech students or Tech Dining employees were harmed.

We are currently reviewing the incident and carefully evaluating our relationship with the staffing agency involved. Our priority is to ensure that all individuals working in our dining facilities uphold Georgia Tech’s standards for safety, conduct, and community values."