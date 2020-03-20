APS employee tests positive for coronavirus

An Atlanta Public Schools employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Fulton County Board of Health confirmed the case on Thursday.

According to Atlanta Public Schools, the employee works at North Atlanta High School, but officials said no students were exposed. APS also said there was no close contact with fellow employees.

The APS employee has been directed by the Board of Health to self-quarantine.

