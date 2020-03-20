APS employee tests positive for coronavirus
ATLANTA - An Atlanta Public Schools employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
Learn more about the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia
The Fulton County Board of Health confirmed the case on Thursday.
According to Atlanta Public Schools, the employee works at North Atlanta High School, but officials said no students were exposed. APS also said there was no close contact with fellow employees.
The APS employee has been directed by the Board of Health to self-quarantine.
LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19
Measures you can take to prevent the spread of coronavirus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials