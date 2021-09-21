Apple releases major IOS 15 software update
Apple's latest software update is now available.
One of the biggest updates in IOS 15 can be found in Facetime.
You can start that video chat with Android phone users.
There's also easier sharing in iMessage and better directions in the Map app.
The upgrade is available for all Apple iPhones 6S and up.
