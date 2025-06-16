APD wants help finding 3 attempted liquor thieves

article

The Atlanta Police Department asked for help finding three women accused of attempting to rob a liquor store in May.

What we know:

APD says three women tried to steal a liquor bottle from a store on Metropolitan Parkway SW on May 27. When a clerk tried to stop the women, APD said one of the women pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot them.

Afterward, the women drove away in a gray Cadillac.

The three women face charges of aggravated assault, according to APD.

What you can do:

Police released pictures of the suspects on Monday and asked anyone with information to contact APD. You can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or text 738477. All tips can be submitted anonymously.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Attempted liquor store robbery suspects, courtesy of APD.

Information that leads to an arrest could result in a $5,000 tip.