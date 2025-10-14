APD releases photos of possible suspects in Midtown scooter theft

article

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for thieves who robbed a person of their scooter on Sept. 11 at 950 W. Peachtree Street NW. The victim was surrounded by multiple thieves but was not injured during the incident. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspects’ arrest and indictment.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals wanted in connection with a daylight robbery earlier this month in Midtown.

What we know:

According to investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit, the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Sept. 11 at 950 W. Peachtree Street NW. Police said a group of thieves surrounded the victim and demanded their scooter. The victim was not injured and complied with the groups’ demands.

Detectives released photos of the thieves and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, visiting stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 app, or texting CSGA to 738477.

Police noted that the information released is preliminary and may change as the investigation continues.