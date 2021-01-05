APD policy change: Officers will now be able to engage in vehicle chase

A controversial policy change will allow police officers in Atlanta to conduct vehicle pursuits.

The command order landed on the desks of supervisors on Monday.

The directive includes a lot of restrictions with the realization that some of the pursuits have resulted in innocent people being harmed or killed.

Under the policy, no more than three police cruisers can join the pursuit.

A supervisor has to sign off before a chase can begin. And the theft of property, in and of itself, would not be enough to pursue a suspect.

Advertisement

MORE STORIES RELATED TO CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Chief Rodney Bryant restricts the action to a crime considered to be a "forcible" felony.

During Monday's city council session, a number of residenrts called in to complain that vehicle pursuits are just too dangerous.

But Chris Smith, a security CEO who works with law enforcement, believes some pursuits are necessary and will be welcomed by the rank and file.

"It can be a boost to morale," said Smith. "Officers want to be able to do the jobs they signed up for."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.