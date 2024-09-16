APD officer hospitalized after incident at Atlanta Public Safety Annex

article

An Atlanta police officer is recovering in the hospital after officials say he was injured during an incident overnight.

The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that an officer suffered an accidental injury at the Atlanta Public Safety Annex Building on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

FOX 5 cameras caught several police cars escorting the officer's ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Officials say the man is expected to survive his injuries.

The police department has not released the officer's name or shared any more details about what happened in the moments before he was injured.